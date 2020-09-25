LNP – Twenty National athletes to foster with sponsorships

Amores Sellar, Senior Manager-Sales and Marketing, Crysbro (second from left) exchanging the agreement with Maxwell de Silva, Secretary General, NOC SL soon after signing the MOU. Others in the picture are from left-Nalin Aluthgamage, representative, Crys

The National Olympic Council (NOC) jo

ined hands with Crysbro and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch the “NOC SL-Crysbro Next Camp”, a vision of taking talented Sri Lankan Athletes to the international sports arena, at a press conference held at Sri Lanka Foundation Institute yesterday.

Twenty deserving athletes scouted by NOCSL, who have the potential of qualifying for the Youth Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the South Asian Games in 2022, will be sponsored according to the MOU, which will be effective for two years.

This ground breaking agreement comes at a juncture where the sponsors Crysbro looks to fulfill 50 years as the country’s first totally integrated poultry company by 2022. Their overarching ambition to foster development in the rural economy has been a massive success with its numerous initiatives to uplift the lives and families of farmers, including the small and medium scale broiler chicken growers originated from these communities.

To coincide with this partnership they will launch an online portal, which for the very first time in Sri Lanka will enable members of the public to financially sponsor the rural athletes, school’s sports associations and sports clubs and chambers. All funds collected through this portal will be fully disbursed to the entities to which they were contributed, a process carefully overlooked and strictly managed by NOCSL.

Meanwhile, the scholarship will cover the costs such as nutrition, transportation costs, coaching fees, accommodation, logistics such as clothing, sports gear and medical expenses necessary for the training, grooming and development of each selected athlete. This will also enable the athletes to access to a combined of high value tools and world class Mentors including training exposures.

The joint venture project scholarship programme is phase II of Crysbros Next Camp scholarship programme, which up to date has groomed and supported the dreams of 120 young athletes from the under-privileged regions of the Country. The initiative has also successfully produced a collection of athletes who secured gold and silver medals at recent SAG in Nepal.

Crysbro Next Champ not only recognizes and rewards young sporting talent from all corners of the country, but also budding athletes from multiple sporting disciplines with the guidance from experts on aspects such as proper training methods and a suitable diet. The projects founding vision sought to bolster Crysbro’s already significant social contribution as a key pillar of the country’s rural economy plus creating sporting opportunities and promoting the message of staying physically and mentally active.