LNP – Gmail disrupted worldwide

Millions of users in India, parts of the U.S., Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and many other countries were unable to access Google Mail and other services for several hours today.

Some users have reported that they are unable to log-in into their Gmail accounts, while others are saying new emails are not showing up in the app and they are unable to add attachments. Some Google Drive users were unable to upload new files to the cloud.

Third-party web monitoring firm DownDetector has corroborated the reports that began pouring in at around 04:40 GMT. Google has acknowledged the existence of this outage to G Suite users, saying it is investigating the issue.

More than two billion users rely on G Suite, Google said in March this year.

In an update Google said, “Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat.”