HLAB Fund Unveils LKR 3 Billion Drive to Propel Sri Lankan Startup Growth

A major new funding initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of Sri Lankan startups has been launched by HLAB Fund, with a commitment of LKR 3 billion set to inject fresh momentum into the island's emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A Significant Boost for Local Innovation

The initiative marks one of the most substantial domestic funding drives targeting Sri Lankan startups in recent memory, signalling growing confidence in the country's capacity to nurture and scale homegrown businesses. HLAB Fund's move is widely seen as a pivotal step toward positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive player in the regional startup landscape.

The LKR 3 billion commitment is intended to provide startups with the financial backing needed to move beyond early-stage development and achieve meaningful scale, addressing a critical gap that has historically hindered the growth of promising local ventures.

Supporting the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Sri Lanka's startup community has long grappled with limited access to substantial local capital, often forcing founders to seek funding from overseas investors or scale back their ambitions. The HLAB Fund initiative aims to change that narrative by offering a dedicated pool of resources for businesses with strong growth potential.

The fund is expected to target startups across a range of sectors, providing not only capital but also the structural support necessary for companies to compete regionally and internationally.

Building a Resilient Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Industry observers have welcomed the announcement, noting that sustained investment at this scale could have a transformative effect on Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery and diversification efforts. Encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship has been identified by policymakers and private sector leaders alike as essential to building a more resilient national economy.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path toward economic stabilisation, initiatives such as this are expected to play an increasingly important role in driving job creation, technological advancement, and export-oriented growth through scalable businesses.