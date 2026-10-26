Easter Sunday Convict Nowfer Moulavi Handed Second 12-Year Prison Sentence

The Colombo Trial-at-Bar has handed down a second 12-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Easter Sunday attacks convict Nowfer Moulavi, with a second individual receiving the same term after both entered guilty pleas before the court.

Second Major Sentence Against Key Convict

Nowfer Moulavi, who has already faced the weight of the Sri Lankan justice system in connection with the devastating April 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, now carries an additional 12-year prison term following the latest ruling by the Colombo Trial-at-Bar. The court imposed sentences of rigorous imprisonment on both Moulavi and a co-accused after the two men entered guilty pleas during proceedings.

The Easter Sunday attacks, which claimed the lives of over 260 people and injured hundreds more across churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, remain one of the darkest chapters in the nation's post-war history. The coordinated suicide bombings sent shockwaves through the country and drew widespread international condemnation.

Trial-at-Bar Continues Accountability Process

The Colombo Trial-at-Bar, a special judicial panel established to handle high-profile and complex cases, has been methodically working through the numerous charges arising from the attacks. The latest sentencing reflects the court's continued efforts to hold all those connected to the atrocity accountable under the law.

Nowfer Moulavi's fresh sentence adds significantly to the judicial consequences he already faces, signalling the court's firm stance against individuals found to have played a role in enabling or participating in the conspiracy behind the bombings.

The case continues to be closely watched by victims' families and civil society groups, many of whom have long called for swift and comprehensive justice for those responsible for the attacks that forever altered Sri Lanka's social and religious landscape.