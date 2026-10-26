Commercial Bank Clinches Sri Lanka's Best Bank Title from Global Finance for Record 24th Time

Commercial Bank of Ceylon has once again been honoured as Sri Lanka's Best Bank by the internationally renowned Global Finance magazine, marking an extraordinary 24th occasion that the institution has received this prestigious accolade.

A Legacy of Banking Excellence

The recognition further cements Commercial Bank's standing as the benchmark of financial excellence in Sri Lanka, an achievement that few institutions across the globe can rival in terms of consistency and longevity within their respective markets.

Global Finance, a New York-based publication widely regarded as one of the most authoritative voices in international banking and finance, conducts its annual Best Bank awards by assessing a rigorous set of criteria. These evaluations typically encompass factors such as asset growth, profitability, customer service, product innovation, and overall contribution to the financial sector.

What the Award Means

Being named Best Bank in Sri Lanka by Global Finance is considered one of the most credible endorsements a financial institution can receive, given the magazine's global reach and the independence of its assessment process. The award reflects not only strong financial performance but also the trust the bank has built among its customers and stakeholders over decades.

For Commercial Bank, this latest recognition represents far more than a routine accolade. Receiving the honour 24 times underscores a sustained commitment to maintaining world-class banking standards even amid challenging economic conditions that Sri Lanka has faced in recent years.

A Pillar of Sri Lanka's Financial Sector

Commercial Bank of Ceylon operates one of the most expansive banking networks in the country, serving millions of retail and corporate customers across Sri Lanka. The bank has also established a presence in international markets, further broadening its footprint beyond the island.

The institution has consistently invested in digital banking infrastructure, financial inclusion initiatives, and customer-centric service delivery — areas that analysts say have played a significant role in sustaining its reputation as the country's leading commercial bank.

This 24th Global Finance award is expected to reinforce customer and investor confidence in Commercial Bank as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery journey.

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