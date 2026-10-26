Balangoda Kassapa Thero Defends Meeting With Sarath Weerasekara Amid Public Criticism

Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero has spoken out in response to public criticism directed at him following his meeting with former Minister Sarath Weerasekara at a five-star hotel in Colombo, questioning why the visit has been treated as a matter of controversy.

The senior Buddhist cleric addressed the backlash head-on, challenging those who have taken issue with the encounter and firmly defending his right to receive visitors of his choosing.

"Is it wrong for Sarath Weerasekara to visit me?" the Thero asked, pushing back against what he described as unwarranted criticism over a routine meeting.

The response came after observers and critics raised eyebrows over the nature of the gathering, with questions emerging about the appropriateness of the venue and the political implications of the meeting between a prominent Buddhist monk and a well-known political figure.

Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero is a respected and influential voice within Sri Lanka's Buddhist community, and any public association with political figures often draws significant attention and scrutiny from both religious circles and the general public.

Sarath Weerasekara, a former cabinet minister and retired military officer, has remained an active and at times controversial presence in Sri Lankan public life following his time in government.

The Thero's remarks suggest he views the criticism as an overreach, maintaining that the meeting was not a cause for public concern. The incident has nonetheless sparked broader discussion among Sri Lankans regarding the boundaries between religious leadership and political engagement in the country.

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