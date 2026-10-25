Ten Children Hurt as School Bus Strikes Train at Koggala Level Crossing; Driver and Conductor Taken Into Custody

At least ten children sustained injuries after a bus transporting students, teachers, and parents was involved in a collision with a train at a level crossing in Koggala, prompting authorities to arrest both the bus driver and conductor in connection with the incident.

Collision Leaves Young Passengers Injured

The accident, which occurred at a railway level crossing in the southern coastal town of Koggala, sent shockwaves through the local community as emergency services rushed to the scene to assist the injured. The bus, which was carrying a group of schoolchildren along with accompanying teachers and parents, was struck by an oncoming train, resulting in injuries to at least ten of the young passengers on board.

Details regarding the severity of the injuries have not been fully confirmed, though the incident has raised urgent concerns over road safety at unguarded or poorly monitored railway crossings across the island.

Driver and Conductor Arrested

Following the collision, police moved swiftly to detain both the driver and the conductor of the bus. The two individuals are expected to face legal proceedings as investigators work to establish the precise circumstances that led to the vehicle being on the tracks when the train approached.

Authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the incident to determine whether negligence, a failure to observe crossing signals, or other contributing factors were responsible for the crash.

Calls for Improved Railway Crossing Safety

The Koggala incident has once again brought into sharp focus the longstanding issue of railway crossing safety in Sri Lanka, where collisions between road vehicles and trains continue to claim lives and cause injuries each year.

Many level crossings across the country lack adequate barriers or warning systems.

Human error by vehicle operators remains a leading cause of such accidents.

Authorities have previously pledged to upgrade infrastructure at high-risk crossings island-wide.

Safety advocates and transport officials are expected to renew calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations at railway crossings in the wake of the accident, particularly given that the victims in this instance were schoolchildren.

The involvement of children in this collision makes it all the more urgent that railway crossing safety is treated as a national priority, rather than an afterthought in transport planning.

The injured children were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Updates on their conditions are expected to be made available by health authorities in the coming hours. Further details surrounding the ongoing police investigation are also anticipated as the inquiry progresses.