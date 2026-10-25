Six Hurt in Bus-Train Collision at Habaraduwa Level Crossing

Six people sustained injuries, three of them seriously, after a passenger bus collided with a train at a railway level crossing in Habaraduwa on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the bus attempted to cross the railway line and was struck by an oncoming train, sending several passengers to hospital with varying degrees of injury.

Serious Injuries Reported

Of the six individuals injured in the collision, three were classified as seriously hurt and were rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. The remaining three sustained less severe injuries and also received medical treatment following the accident.

Level Crossing Accidents Remain a Concern

Accidents at railway level crossings continue to pose a significant public safety challenge across Sri Lanka. Habaraduwa, located in the Southern Province, is served by the coastal railway line, which carries a considerable volume of both passenger and freight traffic.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the collision, including whether proper warning signals were in place and functioning at the time of the incident.

Sri Lanka Police and railway officials attended the scene following the crash. No further details regarding the identities of the injured have been released at this stage.