Lanka IOC Raises Petrol 95 Price by Rs. 20 Per Litre

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (Lanka IOC) has announced an increase in the retail price of Petrol 95, raising it by Rs. 20 per litre, while leaving the prices of its other fuel products unchanged.

The revision affects motorists who rely on the higher-octane Petrol 95 grade, which is commonly used in a range of passenger vehicles across the island. Prices of other fuel types offered by Lanka IOC, including diesel and Petrol 92, remain at their current levels for the time being.

Impact on Consumers

The price adjustment is likely to be felt by vehicle owners who prefer or require the premium fuel grade, adding to the cost-of-living pressures already faced by many Sri Lankan households. Petrol 95 is widely regarded as the preferred choice for modern, high-performance engines and vehicles with higher compression ratios.

Lanka IOC, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation and one of Sri Lanka's key fuel retailers, periodically revises its pump prices in response to fluctuations in global crude oil markets and other operational factors.

No Change to Other Fuel Prices

Petrol 92 — Price unchanged

Auto Diesel — Price unchanged

Super Diesel — Price unchanged

Motorists and transport operators are advised to take note of the updated pricing at Lanka IOC fuel stations island-wide. Further revisions to fuel prices from both Lanka IOC and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation may follow depending on global market trends in the weeks ahead.

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