Family Demands Answers After 29-Year-Old Man Dies in Homagama Police Custody

A 29-year-old man has died while being held at the Homagama Police Station following his arrest in connection with a drug-related investigation, sparking outrage among his family members who are calling for a full and transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family Alleges Foul Play

The deceased man's family has raised serious concerns about the conditions of his detention, refusing to accept that their loved one died of natural causes. They are demanding that authorities conduct a thorough and independent investigation to determine exactly what transpired during his time in custody.

The family's accusations have cast a shadow over the Homagama Police Station, with relatives insisting that unanswered questions remain about how a young man in his prime could lose his life while under the direct care and supervision of law enforcement officials.

Custody Deaths a Persistent Concern

Deaths occurring in police detention have long been a sensitive and troubling issue in Sri Lanka, frequently drawing criticism from human rights organisations and civil society groups who argue that accountability mechanisms remain inadequate.

The incident is expected to reignite public debate around the treatment of detainees and the safeguards that must be in place to protect individuals held in state custody, regardless of the nature of the allegations against them.

Authorities Yet to Issue Full Statement

Police authorities had not released a comprehensive official statement detailing the sequence of events leading to the man's death at the time of reporting. It remains unclear whether an internal inquiry has been formally initiated.

The family has vowed to pursue justice through all available legal channels and has urged relevant oversight bodies to intervene without delay to ensure a credible and impartial investigation is carried out.

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