Two Sri Lankan Women Found Dead in Kuwait in Separate Incidents, Investigations Underway

Authorities Launch Probe Into Deaths of Two Sri Lankan Nationals

Two Sri Lankan women have been found dead in Kuwait under separate and unexplained circumstances, raising serious concerns over the safety of Sri Lankan migrant workers in the Gulf nation. Local authorities have launched investigations into both deaths.

Incidents Spark Alarm Among Migrant Worker Communities

The deaths, which occurred in separate incidents, have yet to be fully explained, with details surrounding the circumstances remaining unclear as investigations continue. Kuwaiti authorities are working to establish the cause of death in each case.

The incidents have drawn attention to the broader vulnerabilities faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers, particularly women employed as domestic workers in the Middle East, where cases of abuse, exploitation, and suspicious deaths have been reported over the years.

Sri Lankan Officials Yet to Issue Formal Statement

At the time of reporting, Sri Lankan government officials had not issued a formal public statement regarding the deaths. It is expected that the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and relevant diplomatic missions in Kuwait will be closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities.

Sri Lanka maintains a significant migrant worker population in Kuwait, with thousands of women employed in the domestic sector. Advocacy groups have long called for stronger protections and more robust oversight mechanisms to safeguard the rights and welfare of these workers abroad.

Calls for Accountability and Worker Protection

Civil society organisations and migrant worker rights advocates are urging the Sri Lankan government to:

Conduct a thorough and transparent investigation in coordination with Kuwaiti authorities

Ensure the families of the deceased are informed and supported through the repatriation process

Strengthen pre-departure training and awareness programmes for migrant workers

Review existing bilateral agreements with Kuwait to improve worker protections

The deaths serve as a stark reminder of the risks faced by Sri Lankan nationals working overseas, and pressure is mounting on authorities to act swiftly and decisively to bring clarity to both cases.