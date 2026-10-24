Two Sri Lankan Women Found Dead in Kuwait as Authorities Launch Investigation

The mysterious deaths of two Sri Lankan women in Kuwait have prompted an urgent investigation, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incidents.

Both women, who were employed in Kuwait, were found dead under circumstances that have raised serious concerns among Sri Lankan officials and the broader expatriate community. Details surrounding the exact cause of death remain unclear as investigations continue.

Authorities Respond

Sri Lankan officials have been alerted to the deaths and are coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to establish the facts of each case. The Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait is understood to be actively engaged in the matter, seeking to ensure that a thorough and transparent investigation is carried out.

The deaths have once again brought to the forefront longstanding concerns regarding the welfare and safety of Sri Lankan migrant workers, particularly women employed as domestic workers in Gulf countries.

Concerns Over Migrant Worker Safety

Sri Lanka has a significant number of citizens working abroad in the Middle East, many of whom are women employed in domestic roles. Rights advocates have long highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by this workforce, including:

Limited legal protections under certain employment contracts

Restricted freedom of movement in some households

Difficulty accessing consular assistance when in distress

Inadequate grievance mechanisms in host countries

The latest deaths are expected to intensify calls for stronger safeguards and more rigorous monitoring of the conditions faced by Sri Lankan workers overseas.

Investigation Ongoing

Kuwaiti authorities are reported to be conducting their own inquiries, and Sri Lankan officials have urged that the process be handled with urgency and full transparency. Families of the deceased have been informed, and consular support is being extended to them during this difficult period.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigations progress. Sri Lankan authorities have indicated they will make a formal statement once more information becomes available.

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