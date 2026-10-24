Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard Net Major Drug Haul Worth Hundreds of Kilograms Off Matara Coast

In one of the country's most significant recent drug busts, the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard have jointly intercepted a massive consignment of narcotics discovered along the Matara coastline, with the total haul exceeding 475 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice.

A Major Strike Against Drug Trafficking

The large-scale operation reflects growing efforts by Sri Lankan security forces to clamp down on the country's coastline being used as a transit route for international drug smuggling networks. The combined seizure of both heroin and Ice underscores the increasingly diverse range of narcotics being trafficked through Sri Lankan waters.

Authorities confirmed that the drugs were discovered at a beach in the Matara district, located along the island's southern coast — an area that has come under heightened surveillance in recent times due to its vulnerability to maritime smuggling activity.

Joint Operation Yields Results

The Sri Lanka Navy and the Coast Guard conducted the operation together, demonstrating the kind of inter-agency coordination that security officials say is essential to tackling the sophisticated networks behind large-scale drug imports. The combined weight of the seized substances — surpassing 475 kilograms — marks this as a haul of considerable significance in the ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking in the region.

Substances seized include heroin and crystal methamphetamine (Ice)

Total weight of the consignment exceeds 475 kilograms

The seizure was made along the Matara beach on the southern coast

Both the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard were involved in the operation

Southern Coast Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka's southern coastline has increasingly attracted attention from law enforcement agencies, as criminal organisations attempt to exploit remote stretches of beach to offload contraband brought in by sea. The Matara district, while a popular tourist destination, has seen authorities ramp up patrols and intelligence-driven operations in response to this threat.

The seizure of over 475 kilograms of heroin and Ice represents a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating through Sri Lankan waters.

Investigations are currently underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the consignment. Security forces have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity along coastal areas to the relevant authorities.