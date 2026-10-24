Sri Lanka Launches Sponsor-Based ETA System for Travellers from Five Nations

Sri Lanka has rolled out a revised Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) application process that introduces a sponsorship requirement for nationals from five specific countries seeking entry into the island nation.

What the New Process Entails

Under the updated framework, travellers from the designated countries will no longer be able to apply for an ETA independently. Instead, they must secure the backing of a Sri Lankan citizen or permanent resident, who will act as a sponsor in support of their application before entry is granted.

The move represents a notable shift in how Sri Lanka manages inbound travel authorisation for certain nationalities, adding an additional layer of verification to the existing digital entry permit system.

Why It Matters

The sponsor-based model is seen as a measure to strengthen oversight of visitor arrivals and ensure greater accountability in the travel approval process. By requiring a local point of contact, authorities aim to create a clearer link between incoming travellers and established residents or citizens of Sri Lanka.

This approach is not entirely new globally — several countries employ similar guarantor or sponsorship mechanisms as part of their immigration controls — but its introduction in Sri Lanka signals a more structured approach to managing entry from select nations.

Key Points for Affected Travellers

Nationals from the five specified countries must have a Sri Lankan citizen or resident willing to sponsor their ETA application.

The updated requirements have been issued through official immigration channels.

Travellers are advised to confirm their country's status and begin the sponsorship process well ahead of their intended travel date.

Failure to meet the new requirements may result in delays or rejection of the ETA application.

Advice for Prospective Visitors

Anyone planning to travel to Sri Lanka from one of the affected countries is strongly encouraged to contact the Department of Immigration and Emigration or the nearest Sri Lankan diplomatic mission to obtain full details on the sponsorship procedure and documentation requirements.

As Sri Lanka continues to fine-tune its immigration policies amid broader efforts to balance tourism growth with national security and regulatory compliance, travellers and their sponsors alike should stay informed of any further updates to the ETA process.