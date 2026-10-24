Sri Lanka Completes Elephant Underpass Construction at Kasikote

A significant milestone in Sri Lanka's wildlife conservation efforts has been reached with the completion of an elephant underpass at Kasikote, situated along the route between Galgamuwa and Ambanpola.

Safe Passage for Wildlife

The newly completed underpass is designed to provide elephants and other wildlife with a safe corridor to cross beneath the road, reducing the risk of dangerous human-elephant encounters that have long posed a threat to both communities and animals in the region.

The Kasikote area falls within a stretch frequently used by wild elephants as part of their natural movement patterns. Roads cutting through such habitats have historically contributed to fatal accidents involving elephants and vehicles, making infrastructure solutions of this nature critically important.

A Step Forward in Conservation

Wildlife underpasses are increasingly recognised as an effective tool in mitigating human-elephant conflict across the island. By allowing elephants to pass beneath busy roads, such structures help preserve traditional migration routes without disrupting traffic or endangering lives on either side.

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest populations of Asian elephants in the world, and protecting their movement corridors remains a priority for conservationists and government authorities alike.

The completion of the Kasikote underpass is expected to bring relief to local residents in the Galgamuwa and Ambanpola areas, who have long lived with the pressures of sharing their landscape with wild elephant herds.