Sri Lanka and Romania Hold Talks to Safeguard 26,000 Lankan Workers Abroad

Sri Lanka and Romania have engaged in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening protections for the approximately 26,000 Sri Lankan nationals currently living and working in the Eastern European nation, with both governments exploring formal recruitment arrangements to better safeguard their welfare.

Bilateral Talks Address Worker Welfare

The discussions took place during the sixth round of bilateral political consultations between the two countries, underscoring the growing importance Sri Lanka places on protecting its overseas workforce in emerging labour destinations across Europe.

A key area of focus during the talks was the possibility of establishing Government-to-Government recruitment arrangements — a mechanism that would provide a more structured and regulated pathway for Sri Lankan workers seeking employment in Romania, reducing their vulnerability to exploitation by unscrupulous recruitment agents.

A Growing Sri Lankan Presence in Romania

Romania has emerged as a significant destination for Sri Lankan migrant workers in recent years, with the community now numbering around 26,000 individuals. As this population has grown, so too has the need for stronger bilateral frameworks to ensure their rights, safety, and general wellbeing are adequately protected under Romanian law and international labour standards.

Government-to-Government agreements are widely regarded as a more transparent and accountable alternative to private recruitment channels, offering workers greater legal protections and recourse in cases of abuse or contract violations.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

The consultations reflect a broader effort by Colombo to deepen diplomatic and economic ties with European nations while simultaneously addressing the practical needs of Sri Lankans working abroad. Remittances from overseas workers remain a critical source of foreign exchange earnings for Sri Lanka, making the welfare of migrant communities a matter of both humanitarian and economic significance.

Further details on the outcomes of the sixth round of bilateral consultations are expected to be announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the coming days.

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