Rs 350 Million Comfort Care Home Opens in Jaffna, Offering Free Palliative Care to Patients

A landmark palliative care facility, built entirely through private donations from local and overseas contributors at a cost exceeding Rs. 350 million, has officially opened its doors in Jaffna, offering its services completely free of charge to patients in need.

A Vision Turned Reality

The newly inaugurated Comfort Care Home stands as a testament to the generosity of donors both within Sri Lanka and abroad, who rallied together to fund a world-class facility dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing serious illness. The centre is designed to provide compassionate end-of-life and palliative care to patients, ensuring dignity and comfort during their most vulnerable moments.

Serving the Northern Community

The opening of the Comfort Care Home is expected to have a transformative impact on healthcare delivery in the Northern Province, a region that has historically faced challenges in accessing specialised medical services. Palliative care, which focuses on relieving pain, stress, and other symptoms associated with serious illness, has long been an underserved area across Sri Lanka, making this facility a significant step forward for the Jaffna community.

Built on Generosity, Free at the Point of Care

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Comfort Care Home is its commitment to providing services at no cost to patients. The facility was constructed and will be operated without reliance on government funding, sustained instead by the goodwill of philanthropic individuals and organisations who recognised the urgent need for such a centre in the region.

Total construction cost exceeds Rs. 350 million

Funded entirely through private donations from local and overseas contributors

All services provided free of charge to patients

Located in Jaffna, serving the Northern Province of Sri Lanka

A Model for Compassionate Healthcare

The Comfort Care Home is being hailed as a model of community-driven healthcare, demonstrating what can be achieved when private citizens and diaspora communities unite around a common cause. Healthcare advocates and community leaders in the North have welcomed the development, expressing hope that the facility will inspire similar initiatives across the country.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the growing need for specialised care services, the opening of the Comfort Care Home in Jaffna offers a beacon of hope — not only for patients and families in the region but for the broader conversation around palliative care in the island nation.

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