President's Office Rubbishes Social Media Claims of AKD Hospitalisation

The President's Office has moved swiftly to quash false reports spreading across social media platforms alleging that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had been admitted to a hospital.

Officials from the President's Office confirmed that the claims, which had been circulating widely online, are entirely without basis and urged the public not to engage with or share such misinformation.

Misinformation Spreading on Social Media

The false reports appear to have gained traction rapidly on various social media channels, prompting an official response from the President's Office to prevent further spread of the unverified information.

This is not the first time that unsubstantiated claims regarding senior government officials have circulated online in Sri Lanka, raising fresh concerns about the growing challenge of misinformation in the country's digital landscape.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

The President's Office has called on members of the public and media organisations to exercise caution and verify information through credible and official sources before sharing content relating to the Head of State or any other government official.

The reports claiming that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been hospitalised are completely false, the President's Office stated.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether any formal action would be taken against those responsible for spreading the false information, though Sri Lanka's laws do provide provisions to address the deliberate dissemination of misinformation targeting public officials.

President Dissanayake, who assumed office following the presidential election, continues to carry out his official duties without interruption, according to the President's Office.