President Dissanayake Reviews Rs. 7.7 Billion Plan to Transform Anuradhapura Sacred City

Presidential Visit Underscores Commitment to Heritage Preservation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake conducted an on-site inspection of the proposed Anuradhapura Sacred City Development Project on October 23, reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding one of Sri Lanka's most revered historical and religious landmarks.

A Landmark Investment in Cultural Heritage

The ambitious development initiative carries an estimated price tag of Rs. 7.7 billion, reflecting the scale of the transformation envisioned for the ancient city, which holds profound significance for Buddhists both in Sri Lanka and across the world. Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to some of the oldest surviving irrigation systems and sacred monuments on the island.

During his visit, President Dissanayake emphasised the critical importance of preserving the sacred character of the city while undertaking planned development works. The inspection allowed the President to assess ground conditions and engage directly with officials overseeing the project's design and implementation.

Balancing Development with Sanctity

Authorities involved in the project face the considerable challenge of modernising infrastructure and visitor facilities without compromising the spiritual and archaeological integrity that defines Anuradhapura. The city is revered as the first ancient capital of Sri Lanka and remains an active place of Buddhist worship, drawing hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and tourists each year.

The project is valued at approximately Rs. 7.7 billion

President Dissanayake personally inspected the site on October 23

Preservation of the sacred city's heritage remains a central priority

Anuradhapura is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The presidential review signals strong political will at the highest level to move the project forward in a manner that honours the city's extraordinary legacy while meeting the needs of modern pilgrims, residents, and visitors.

The development of Anuradhapura must go hand in hand with the responsibility to protect its sacred and historical identity for future generations.

Further details regarding the project timeline, funding mechanisms, and specific development phases are expected to be announced as planning progresses. Sri Lankans and the broader Buddhist community will be watching closely to see how the government balances progress with preservation in one of Asia's most treasured ancient cities.

Related Video