Opposition Demands Parliamentary Probe Into Death of Revered Tusker Kawanthissa

Sri Lanka's Opposition has called for the establishment of a special Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Kawanthissa, a beloved tusker widely regarded as part of the country's national natural heritage.

A Nation Mourns a Treasured Elephant

Kawanthissa was no ordinary elephant. Revered across Sri Lanka for his majestic stature and cultural significance, his passing has sparked widespread public grief and raised serious questions about the adequacy of care and oversight provided to the animal during his lifetime.

The Opposition made its demand in Parliament, urging that a dedicated select committee be appointed to examine the precise circumstances that led to the tusker's death and to determine whether all relevant authorities and individuals fulfilled their duties and responsibilities in safeguarding him.

Calls for Accountability

Opposition members stressed that the death of an elephant of Kawanthissa's standing demands more than a routine inquiry. They argued that a Parliamentary Select Committee would carry the necessary authority and independence to scrutinise the actions — or inactions — of those charged with the animal's welfare.

Determining the exact cause of Kawanthissa's death

Reviewing whether responsible authorities met their obligations

Assessing whether individuals directly involved acted appropriately

Recommending measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future

The Opposition indicated that the Sri Lankan public deserves a transparent and credible account of what happened to an animal considered a living symbol of the nation's natural and cultural heritage.

Broader Concerns Over Wildlife Protection

The call for a PSC also reflects growing concern among lawmakers and the public over the treatment and protection of Sri Lanka's elephant population. Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest concentrations of Asian elephants in the world, and the welfare of captive elephants, particularly those of ceremonial and cultural importance, has long been a subject of national debate.

It remains to be seen whether the government will accede to the Opposition's request and formally establish the proposed Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate Kawanthissa's death.

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