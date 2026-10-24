New Elephant Transit Home to Be Established Near Polonnaruwa

A new elephant transit home is set to be established in the Kalahagala area near Polonnaruwa, offering renewed hope for the care and rehabilitation of Sri Lanka's orphaned and injured wild elephants.

The planned facility will be developed across 15 hectares of land, providing ample space to house and treat elephants in need of human intervention before they can be reintegrated into the wild.

A Step Forward for Wildlife Conservation

Sri Lanka has long grappled with the challenge of caring for orphaned elephant calves and injured elephants, many of whom are victims of human-elephant conflict — a persistent issue that continues to affect communities and wildlife alike across the island.

The new transit home near Polonnaruwa is expected to serve as a dedicated facility where rescued elephants receive proper veterinary attention, nutrition, and gradual preparation for life back in their natural habitat.

Strategic Location in the Heart of Elephant Country

The Polonnaruwa district and its surrounding regions are home to significant wild elephant populations, making the Kalahagala location a strategically sound choice for such a facility. Proximity to natural elephant habitats is considered essential for the successful rehabilitation of rescued animals.

Wildlife conservationists and animal welfare advocates have long called for expanded infrastructure to support elephant rescue operations across the country, and this development marks a meaningful step in that direction.

Further details regarding the timeline of construction and the agencies involved in managing the new transit home are expected to be announced in due course.