Navy Intercepts Massive Drug Haul Worth Hundreds of Millions at Thalalla Coastal Strip

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have seized more than 475 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin following a major anti-narcotics operation conducted at Naotunna beach in Thalalla, marking one of the most significant drug busts recorded along the island's coastline in recent memory.

Large-Scale Coastal Interception

The operation, carried out by naval units patrolling the southern coastal belt, resulted in the recovery of a substantial combined haul of two of the most dangerous and high-value narcotics in circulation. The seized consignment consisted of both crystal methamphetamine — commonly known as ice — and heroin, substances that have increasingly been smuggled into Sri Lanka via sea routes exploited by transnational drug trafficking networks.

Naval authorities confirmed that the drugs were discovered at Naotunna beach in the Thalalla area, a stretch of coastline that security forces have identified as a vulnerable entry point for illicit cargo arriving by sea.

Growing Threat of Maritime Drug Smuggling

The seizure underscores the persistent and evolving challenge Sri Lanka faces from organised criminal groups that use the country's extensive coastline as a transit and distribution corridor for narcotics originating from South and Southeast Asian drug-producing regions.

Total weight of narcotics seized: over 475 kilograms

Substances recovered: methamphetamine and heroin

Location: Naotunna beach, Thalalla

Operation conducted by: Sri Lanka Navy

Navy's Continued Anti-Drug Efforts

The Sri Lanka Navy has intensified coastal surveillance operations in recent years as part of a broader national strategy to curb the flow of narcotics into the country. Naval patrols operating around the clock along key coastal corridors have been instrumental in intercepting multiple large-scale drug shipments before they could reach distribution networks inland.

Sri Lanka Navy personnel remain committed to safeguarding the nation's maritime borders and disrupting the supply chains of those who seek to flood communities with dangerous narcotics.

Investigations into the origin of the consignment and the identities of those responsible are currently underway, with naval intelligence and other relevant law enforcement authorities coordinating their efforts to trace the full supply chain behind the haul.

The street value of a seizure of this magnitude is expected to run into hundreds of millions of rupees, reflecting the scale of the criminal enterprise that security forces have moved to disrupt through this operation.