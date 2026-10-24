Meteorology Department Issues Severe Lightning Warning for Eastern Province, Uva and Polonnaruwa

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has put residents on high alert, issuing a severe lightning advisory covering the Eastern and Uva provinces as well as the Polonnaruwa District.

Areas Under Warning

The advisory specifically targets three key regions of the island — the Eastern Province, the Uva Province, and the Polonnaruwa District — urging communities in these areas to exercise extreme caution during the period of heightened electrical storm activity.

Safety Precautions Urged

Authorities are calling on residents living within the affected zones to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from the dangers associated with severe lightning strikes. Members of the public are advised to:

Remain indoors and avoid open spaces during stormy conditions

Stay away from tall trees, metal structures and elevated ground

Disconnect electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones during storms

Keep away from water bodies, including rivers, tanks and the coastline

Stay Updated

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns closely and may issue further updates as conditions develop. Residents in the warned provinces and district are strongly encouraged to follow official weather bulletins and heed all guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

Lightning strikes pose a serious and immediate danger to life and property. The public in affected areas must not take this advisory lightly.

Sri Lanka's meteorological officials have historically recorded an increase in lightning-related incidents during periods of active convective weather, making such advisories a critical public safety measure for vulnerable communities across the island.

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