IIT Madras and Dialog Axiata Sign MoU to Strengthen Technology Ties Between India and Sri Lanka

Landmark Agreement Signals Deeper Tech Collaboration

India's IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Sri Lanka's leading telecommunications giant Dialog Axiata PLC have formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a significant step forward in cross-border technology collaboration between the two neighbouring nations.

What the Partnership Aims to Achieve

The MoU lays the groundwork for joint initiatives focused on advancing technological innovation and research between one of India's most prestigious engineering institutions and Sri Lanka's foremost telecommunications provider. The agreement is expected to open new avenues for knowledge exchange, applied research, and the development of technology-driven solutions that could benefit Sri Lanka's growing digital economy.

A Strategic Move for Sri Lanka's Digital Future

The partnership comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to strengthen its digital infrastructure and foster an innovation-led economy. Dialog Axiata, with its extensive network reach across the island, is well-positioned to help translate academic research and emerging technologies into practical, real-world applications for Sri Lankan businesses and consumers.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the technology business incubator of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has established itself as a leading hub for deep-tech innovation and startup development in the region. Its collaboration with Dialog Axiata is seen as a natural synergy between academic excellence and industry expertise.

Broader Implications for Regional Tech Ties

The agreement also reflects the strengthening of India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations in the technology and digital sectors, as both countries seek to deepen cooperation beyond traditional trade and investment. Partnerships of this nature are increasingly viewed as critical to building sustainable, knowledge-based economies across South Asia.

Industry observers have welcomed the development, noting that it could pave the way for talent development programmes, joint research projects, and the commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies within the Sri Lankan market.

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