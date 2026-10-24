Heavy Rains Inundate Over 100 Homes at Sri Lankan Refugee Camp in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding at a Sri Lankan refugee camp in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, leaving more than 100 homes submerged and displacing numerous families who had already endured years of hardship far from their homeland.

Flooding Hits Vulnerable Refugee Community

The downpour, which overwhelmed drainage infrastructure within the camp, sent floodwaters rushing into residential dwellings, damaging personal belongings and rendering several homes temporarily uninhabitable. Residents, many of whom are Tamil Sri Lankans who fled conflict decades ago, found themselves battling yet another crisis with limited resources at their disposal.

The flooding has raised urgent concerns about the living conditions endured by the refugee population, with camp infrastructure proving ill-equipped to handle intense seasonal rainfall. Makeshift shelters and aging housing structures offered little protection against the rising waters.

Calls for Urgent Assistance

Community members and welfare advocates have appealed to both Indian state authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide immediate relief, including food supplies, clean drinking water, and temporary shelter arrangements for the worst-affected families.

Over 100 houses reported flooded within the camp premises

Personal belongings and household essentials damaged or destroyed

Residents urged authorities to address longstanding drainage inadequacies

Relief efforts were expected to be mobilised by local government officials, though residents expressed frustration that the camp's infrastructure had long been neglected despite repeated warnings about its vulnerability to seasonal flooding.

A Community Still Awaiting Stability

Sri Lankan Tamil refugees have lived in camps across Tamil Nadu for several decades following waves of displacement caused by the civil conflict in Sri Lanka. Many continue to live in uncertain conditions, dependent on government welfare support while hoping for longer-term solutions, whether through resettlement, repatriation, or improved living standards within the camps.

The latest flooding serves as a stark reminder that for thousands of Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu, the struggle for dignity and security continues long after the guns fell silent at home.

Authorities have been urged to conduct a full assessment of the damage and implement sustainable flood mitigation measures before the region experiences further heavy rainfall in the coming weeks.

Related Video