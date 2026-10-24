Former Minister Fowzie Issues Court-Ordered Public Apology in State Newspaper

Former Disaster Management Minister A.H.M. Fowzie has published a court-ordered public apology in a Sinhala-language state newspaper, marking a significant moment of legal accountability for the veteran politician.

The apology appeared in print on Saturday, October 24, fulfilling what is understood to be a judicial directive requiring the former minister to make his admission of wrongdoing available to the wider public through an official state publication.

A Rare Instance of Ministerial Accountability

The publication of a court-mandated apology by a former cabinet minister is an uncommon occurrence in Sri Lankan political life, and the move has drawn considerable public attention. The choice of a Sinhala-language state newspaper ensured broad reach among the local readership.

Fowzie, who previously served as Minister of Disaster Management, has had a lengthy career in Sri Lankan politics. The court order compelling him to issue a formal, published apology underscores the judiciary's willingness to hold public figures to account for their actions or statements.

Background

While the specific circumstances that led to the court order have not been fully detailed in available reports, the requirement to publish an apology in a state-run newspaper reflects the seriousness with which the matter was treated by the courts.

Such rulings serve as a reminder that elected officials and ministers remain subject to the rule of law, regardless of their political standing or prior positions of authority.

Further details regarding the nature of the original dispute and the full content of the published apology are expected to emerge in the coming days.