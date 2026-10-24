Five Thai Women Nabbed in Marine Drive Massage Parlour Prostitution Raid

Five Thai nationals have been taken into custody following a police raid on a massage centre along Marine Drive that was allegedly being used as a front for prostitution, authorities confirmed.

Raid Uncovers Suspected Brothel Operation

Law enforcement officers descended on the establishment after receiving intelligence that the massage centre was being operated as a brothel under the cover of legitimate business activities. The five Thai women were apprehended on the premises during the operation.

Police suspect the facility had been functioning as a commercial sex operation, disguising its illicit activities behind the facade of a registered massage business. Investigators are now looking into the full extent of the operation, including how long it had been running and whether any organised networks were involved in facilitating the activity.

Investigations Ongoing

The arrested women are currently being held by police as the investigation continues. Authorities are expected to examine the legal status of the individuals in the country, including their visa and immigration documentation, as part of the wider inquiry.

Marine Drive, a prominent stretch along Colombo's coastline, has in recent years seen a rise in commercial establishments, making it a focus of periodic law enforcement scrutiny.

Police have urged the public to report any suspicious activity linked to illegal commercial operations, emphasising that such establishments will continue to be targeted as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on vice-related crime across the country.

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