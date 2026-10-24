Digital Economy Ministry Puts All State Institutions on High Alert Over Critical Cybersecurity Flaws

Urgent Directive Issued Across Government Sector

The Ministry of Digital Economy has issued an urgent directive to all government institutions across Sri Lanka, ordering immediate action to address critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities that pose a significant risk to state systems and sensitive data.

What the Directive Entails

The ministry's instruction calls on every government body to take swift and decisive steps to identify and remediate the security weaknesses flagged in the alert. Officials have emphasised that prompt compliance is essential to safeguarding the integrity of government networks and the personal information of Sri Lankan citizens held within those systems.

The directive reflects growing concern at the highest levels of government over the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting public sector infrastructure, both in Sri Lanka and across the region.

Why This Matters

Cybersecurity experts have long warned that government institutions, which handle vast volumes of sensitive citizen data, financial records, and critical administrative information, remain attractive targets for malicious actors. A successful breach of any state system could have far-reaching consequences, including data theft, service disruption, and erosion of public trust.

All state institutions are required to act immediately on the ministry's guidance.

Critical security vulnerabilities within government digital infrastructure are at the centre of the alert.

The directive underscores the government's commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity posture.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has been making strides in advancing its digital economy agenda, with more government services moving online in recent years. However, this digital expansion also increases the attack surface available to cybercriminals and state-sponsored hackers alike.

The Ministry of Digital Economy has directed all government institutions to take immediate action to address critical security vulnerabilities affecting state systems.

Citizens and stakeholders are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to government digital services through the appropriate official channels. Further updates from the Ministry of Digital Economy are expected as the situation develops.

Related Video