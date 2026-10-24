Cybersecurity Expert Raises Alarm Over Vulnerabilities in 80 Sri Lankan Government Websites

Researcher Flags Serious Digital Security Gaps Across State Online Platforms

A cybersecurity researcher has issued a stark warning that as many as 80 Sri Lankan government websites are currently exposed to potential security threats, raising urgent concerns about the safety of sensitive state data and public information held within these digital platforms.

The findings have drawn significant attention at a time when governments worldwide are increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure for the delivery of public services, and when cyberattacks targeting state institutions are on the rise globally.

Scope of the Vulnerability

According to the researcher, the identified websites span multiple government ministries and public institutions, suggesting that the vulnerabilities are not isolated to a single department but are instead systemic in nature. The breadth of the issue points to a broader failure in maintaining consistent cybersecurity standards across Sri Lanka's official online presence.

While specific technical details regarding the nature of the vulnerabilities have not been fully disclosed — a precaution typically observed to prevent bad actors from exploiting the weaknesses before they are patched — the warning itself underscores the seriousness of the threat landscape facing the country's digital government infrastructure.

Risks to Public Data and National Security

Experts note that vulnerabilities in government websites can have far-reaching consequences, including:

Unauthorised access to confidential citizen and government data

Potential defacement of official websites used for public communication

Exploitation of platforms to distribute malware or conduct phishing attacks

Disruption of essential public services delivered online

Sri Lanka has experienced cybersecurity incidents targeting state entities in the past, making this latest warning particularly timely and relevant for policymakers and IT administrators within the public sector.

Call for Immediate Government Action

The researcher's disclosure serves as a pressing call to action for the Sri Lankan government to conduct thorough security audits of its digital assets and invest meaningfully in strengthening its cybersecurity posture. Observers argue that without swift and decisive intervention, these vulnerabilities could be exploited by malicious actors, both domestic and foreign.

Cybersecurity is no longer a technical afterthought — for any modern government, it is a fundamental pillar of national security and public trust.

Digital rights advocates and technology professionals in Sri Lanka have long urged authorities to develop a robust national cybersecurity framework, improve regular vulnerability assessments, and build capacity within government IT teams to respond effectively to emerging threats.

What Needs to Happen Next

Cybersecurity professionals recommend that the government act without delay by engaging qualified security experts to assess and remediate the identified weaknesses, while also establishing clear protocols for responsible disclosure of future vulnerabilities. Coordination between the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team and relevant ministries will be critical in mounting an effective response to these concerns.

As Sri Lanka continues to push forward with its digital governance agenda, ensuring the security and integrity of government websites must be treated as a matter of the highest priority — not only to protect state interests, but to preserve the confidence of the citizens who depend on these platforms daily.