Colombo's High Population Density Driving TB Spread, Says Health Minister

Minister Links Urban Crowding to Tuberculosis Cases in the Capital

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has identified Colombo's high population density as the primary factor behind the city's elevated tuberculosis (TB) transmission rates, while offering some reassurance that the overall number of reported cases has been following a downward trajectory since 2023.

The Minister made these remarks in Parliament while responding to an oral question posed by MP Mujibur Rahuman, shedding light on a public health concern that continues to affect Sri Lanka's most densely populated urban centre.

Urban Overcrowding at the Heart of the Problem

Colombo, as the country's commercial capital, is home to a vast population living in close proximity — conditions that health experts have long warned are conducive to the spread of airborne diseases such as TB. Minister Jayatissa's comments underscored the link between rapid urbanisation and the heightened risk of infectious disease transmission in congested residential and working environments.

Tuberculosis spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, making overcrowded living spaces particularly vulnerable settings for transmission.

Declining Trend Offers Cautious Optimism

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by urban density, the Minister noted that TB case numbers have been on a decline since 2023, a development that signals some progress in the government's efforts to contain the disease. However, health authorities have stressed that continued vigilance, early detection, and sustained treatment programmes remain essential to maintaining this positive trend.

Sri Lanka has historically maintained a structured national TB control programme, and officials are expected to continue prioritising screening and treatment access, particularly in high-risk urban communities across Colombo.

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