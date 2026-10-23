Typhoon Champi Forces Mass Flight Cancellations and Shutdowns Across Taiwan

Hundreds of flights across the East Asia region were cancelled on Friday as powerful Typhoon Champi bore down on Taiwan's north-eastern coastline, prompting widespread disruptions and precautionary closures across the island.

Schools and Offices Shut Down

Taiwanese authorities ordered the closure of schools and offices as the storm approached, with residents urged to take shelter and prepare for potentially dangerous conditions. The sweeping shutdowns reflected the seriousness with which officials treated the advancing typhoon, even as questions remained over whether it would make direct landfall.

Flight Chaos Across the Region

The aviation sector bore the brunt of the disruption, with airlines forced to ground or reroute a large number of flights operating within the East Asia region. Passengers travelling through major Taiwanese airports faced significant delays and cancellations, causing ripple effects across connecting routes throughout the broader region.

Landfall Uncertainty Remains

Meteorologists indicated that while Typhoon Champi was forecast to pass dangerously close to Taiwan's north-east coast, it remained uncertain at the time of reporting whether the storm would make full landfall. Despite that uncertainty, authorities made clear they were taking no chances, implementing protective measures island-wide in anticipation of strong winds and heavy rainfall associated with the powerful system.

Typhoon season regularly brings significant weather events to East Asia, with Taiwan — due to its geographic position in the western Pacific — among the territories most frequently exposed to such storms.

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