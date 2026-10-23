Two Dead, 15 Hurt as Bus and Motorcycle Collide in Saliyawewa

A tragic road accident in Saliyawewa has claimed two lives and left 15 others injured after a luxury passenger bus collided with a motorcycle, authorities confirmed.

Fatal Collision Claims Two Lives

The incident occurred when a luxury passenger bus and a motorcycle were involved in a serious collision in the Saliyawewa area. The crash proved fatal for two individuals, while a further 15 people sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the injured were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The severity of the injuries sustained by those affected has not yet been fully disclosed.

Road Safety Concerns Persist

The accident is the latest in a series of road tragedies to strike Sri Lanka, raising renewed concerns about road safety standards across the country. Collisions involving heavy passenger vehicles and motorcycles have been a persistent issue on Sri Lankan roads, often resulting in fatalities and serious injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Saliyawewa crash to determine the cause of the collision and establish whether any traffic violations contributed to the tragedy.

Police are urging motorists to exercise caution on the roads and to adhere strictly to traffic regulations in order to prevent further loss of life.