Transport Minister Sets Record Straight on Driving Licence Rules for Overseas Sri Lankans

Transport Minister has stepped in to clarify the driving licence regulations that apply to Sri Lankan citizens currently residing abroad, addressing widespread confusion among the diaspora community over their entitlements and obligations under local traffic law.

What the Minister Confirmed

The Minister's clarification comes in response to growing questions from Sri Lankans living overseas who return to the island periodically and are uncertain about whether their foreign-issued licences remain valid for use on Sri Lankan roads, and what steps they must take to remain compliant with local regulations.

According to the Minister, Sri Lankans domiciled abroad are subject to specific provisions that differ from the standard rules applied to residents of the country, and it is important that members of the diaspora familiarise themselves with these distinctions before getting behind the wheel during visits home.

Why This Matters for the Diaspora

Sri Lanka maintains a significant overseas population across countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Italy, and the Middle East. Many of these individuals return to Sri Lanka for extended visits and routinely drive during their stay, making clarity on licence validity a practical and pressing concern.

Authorities have noted that misunderstandings around driving entitlements have previously led to unnecessary legal complications for returning Sri Lankans, including fines and vehicle detentions at police checkpoints.

Residents Urged to Stay Informed

The Minister urged all Sri Lankans living abroad to consult the relevant transport authorities or the Department of Motor Traffic ahead of their return visits to ensure they are fully aware of current requirements. Officials confirmed that updated guidelines are available through official government channels.

The clarification is expected to bring relief to thousands of overseas Sri Lankans who travel back to the country each year and rely on personal transportation during their time at home.