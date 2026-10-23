Sri Lanka's Fiscal Discipline Has Won Back Investors, Says Deputy Minister Abeysinghe

Sri Lanka's commitment to maintaining strict fiscal discipline has played a decisive role in rebuilding investor confidence in the country, according to a senior government official.

Deputy Minister Abeysinghe made the remarks highlighting the positive trajectory the island nation has taken following a period of severe economic turmoil that had rattled both domestic and international investors.

Discipline as the Cornerstone of Recovery

The deputy minister emphasised that the government's unwavering focus on fiscal responsibility has been central to signalling stability to the investment community. Responsible management of public finances, he noted, has helped restore trust among stakeholders who had previously grown wary of Sri Lanka's economic outlook.

The comments come as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented financial crisis that gripped the nation in recent years, leading to shortages of essential goods, soaring inflation, and a historic sovereign debt default.

A Positive Signal for Foreign and Local Investors

Abeysinghe's statement reflects a broader government narrative that sound economic governance is beginning to yield tangible results. Officials have been keen to project an image of renewed reliability to attract both foreign direct investment and encourage local business activity.

Sri Lanka has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund under a bailout programme that has required the government to implement a range of structural reforms, including measures aimed at improving revenue collection and reducing expenditure.

Road Ahead

While cautious optimism appears to be growing within government circles, economists and analysts continue to urge sustained reform efforts to ensure that the recovery is durable and not merely a short-term uptick driven by external support.

For ordinary Sri Lankans who bore the brunt of the economic crisis through daily hardships, the true measure of restored confidence will ultimately be reflected in improved living standards, greater employment opportunities, and long-term economic stability.

Related Video