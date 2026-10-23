Sri Lanka Railways Halts Train Services on Key Central Line Route for Two Days

Sri Lanka Railways has announced a temporary suspension of all train services operating between Rambukkana, Peradeniya, and Gampola, effective October 24, affecting commuters and travellers relying on this busy central line corridor.

Services Suspended Along Central Corridor

The state rail operator confirmed that no trains will run along the affected stretch for a period of two days, disrupting daily travel for passengers who depend on the route to move between these key towns in the Central Province.

The suspension covers all scheduled services passing through the Rambukkana, Peradeniya, and Gampola stations, which form a critical section of Sri Lanka's main central railway line connecting Colombo to the hill country.

Passengers Advised to Plan Ahead

Commuters travelling to and from the Central Province are strongly advised to make alternative transport arrangements during the suspension period. Passengers are encouraged to contact Sri Lanka Railways for further updates regarding the resumption of services.

Suspension begins: October 24

Affected route: Rambukkana to Peradeniya and Gampola

All scheduled train services on this stretch are cancelled

Sri Lanka Railways has yet to publicly detail the specific reason behind the temporary halt, though such suspensions are typically carried out to facilitate track maintenance or infrastructure improvement works along the line.

Passengers are urged to stay informed through official Sri Lanka Railways announcements and to allow extra travel time if using alternative road transport during this period.