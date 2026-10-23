Sri Lanka Police Deny Interrogation Claims Over Traditional Sinhala Curse Verses, Open Inquiry

Sri Lanka Police have firmly rejected allegations that a young person was summoned and questioned by officers at the Dematagoda Police Station in connection with traditional Sinhala curse verses known as was kavi, while simultaneously announcing that a formal investigation has been launched into the matter.

Police Deny the Allegations

Authorities have pushed back against circulating claims suggesting that the youth was called in for questioning at the Dematagoda division over the use or sharing of was kavi — a form of traditional Sinhala cursing poetry with deep cultural and folkloric roots. Police maintained that no such interrogation took place, describing the claims as inaccurate and misleading.

The denial comes amid growing public attention surrounding the incident, which had sparked concern among Sri Lankans about the boundaries between law enforcement and cultural expression.

Formal Investigation Underway

Despite the denial, police confirmed that an official investigation has been initiated to establish the full facts of the case. Authorities indicated that the inquiry aims to determine the true sequence of events and clarify any misunderstandings that may have given rise to the allegations in the first place.

Cultural Significance of Was Kavi

Was kavi are a long-standing element of Sinhala oral tradition, historically used as a form of expressing grievance or invoking ill fortune upon another party. Their use in contemporary society, particularly on digital and social media platforms, has occasionally brought such verses into legal and ethical grey areas.

The incident has reignited broader conversations among Sri Lankans about cultural freedoms, the limits of expression, and the role of law enforcement in matters rooted in tradition and heritage.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses. Authorities have urged the public to await the outcome of the inquiry before drawing conclusions based on unverified claims.

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