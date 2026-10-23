Sri Lanka Police Chief Under Fire as Force Faces Fresh Allegations of Political Overreach

Sri Lanka's police force is once again at the centre of a growing controversy, facing mounting criticism over what observers are calling a troubling pattern of acting beyond its lawful authority — allegedly functioning as an instrument of the ruling party rather than as an independent institution serving the public.

Accusations of Political Partisanship

Critics have accused the police leadership of engaging in what has been described as the vicarious exercise of the mandate of the government in power — behaving as though electoral victories by ruling parties automatically confer expanded policing powers upon the force itself. Legal and civil society voices have warned that this interpretation fundamentally misrepresents the constitutional role of the police in a democratic society.

The controversy has placed the Inspector General of Police squarely in the spotlight, with calls growing for accountability at the highest levels of the institution.

A Recurring Problem

This is not the first time Sri Lanka's police have faced accusations of overstepping their mandate. Analysts point to a pattern that has persisted across successive governments, raising questions about whether structural reforms are needed to insulate the force from political influence.

Police are accused of acting on political direction rather than the rule of law

Critics say the force treats government electoral mandates as extensions of police authority

Calls for institutional reform and independent oversight are growing louder

Wider Implications for Democracy

When a police force begins to see itself as the enforcement arm of a political mandate rather than a guardian of the law, the foundations of democratic governance are placed at serious risk.

Legal experts stress that the authority of the police derives solely from the law of the land, not from the political fortunes of any party. Any deviation from this principle, they argue, undermines public trust and erodes the credibility of the institution as a whole.

As pressure mounts on the police leadership to respond to these allegations, Sri Lankans from across the political spectrum are watching closely — with many demanding transparency, accountability, and a firm recommitment to impartial law enforcement.

Related Video