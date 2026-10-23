Sri Lanka Plans to Close or Merge 34 State Institutions in Major Reform Push

Finance Ministry committee tasked with reviewing future of dozens of state bodies

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the Ministry of Finance has established a special committee to examine the possible closure or merger of 34 state institutions, signalling a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to streamline the public sector and reduce fiscal pressure on the state.

The move is widely seen as part of the Dissanayake administration's broader agenda to cut wasteful government expenditure and improve operational efficiency across state-run bodies, many of which have long been criticised for duplication of functions and financial mismanagement.

A long-overdue reckoning for bloated state bodies

Sri Lanka's sprawling network of state institutions has for decades drawn criticism from economists, policymakers and the International Monetary Fund, which has consistently urged successive governments to rationalise the public sector as part of economic reform commitments. The latest initiative appears to reflect the new administration's willingness to take concrete steps in that direction.

The Finance Ministry committee is expected to assess each of the 34 institutions individually, evaluating their relevance, financial viability and potential for consolidation with other existing bodies before making formal recommendations to the government.

Government signals serious intent on fiscal discipline

President Dissanayake's announcement underscores a growing urgency within the administration to demonstrate fiscal discipline, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its fragile economic recovery following the devastating 2022 financial crisis that led to the country's first-ever sovereign debt default.

Observers note that while previous governments have floated similar proposals, follow-through has historically been limited due to political resistance and concerns over public sector employment. It remains to be seen whether the current administration will be able to push through what would amount to one of the more ambitious public sector restructuring efforts in recent memory.

Further details regarding which specific institutions are under review and the timeline for the committee's findings are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

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