Sri Lanka Orders Solar PV System Owners to Disconnect Amid Nationwide Blackout Crisis

Authorities Respond to Island-Wide Power Failure

Sri Lankan authorities have called on owners of rooftop and privately installed solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to disconnect their units from the national grid following a widespread power blackout that struck the island nation.

Why the Disconnection Order Was Issued

Grid operators issued the directive as a precautionary technical measure during the restoration process following the nationwide outage. When a major grid failure occurs, privately connected solar PV systems feeding electricity back into the network can pose serious risks to engineers and technicians working to restore power lines, as unexpected voltage surges may endanger workers and complicate recovery efforts.

Authorities stressed that the request was a standard safety protocol observed in power restoration procedures globally, and was not an indication that solar energy systems were responsible for causing the blackout itself.

Scale of the Blackout

The blackout affected a significant portion of Sri Lanka, disrupting daily life for millions of residents, businesses, and essential services across the country. Power utilities moved swiftly to begin restoration work, urging the public to cooperate with grid management instructions during the recovery period.

Growing Solar Sector Caught in the Crisis

Sri Lanka has seen a notable expansion in rooftop solar installations in recent years, driven by government incentives and rising electricity costs. The incident has highlighted the challenges that come with integrating a growing number of distributed energy sources into an ageing national grid infrastructure.

Energy sector observers noted that while solar power remains a vital component of Sri Lanka's clean energy ambitions, the event underscores the urgent need for modernised grid management systems capable of handling two-way energy flows safely and efficiently.

Public Urged to Comply

The Ceylon Electricity Board and relevant authorities urged all solar PV system owners to comply promptly with the disconnection request until the national grid was fully stabilised and clearance was given for reconnection.

Officials assured the public that updates would be provided as restoration work progressed, and thanked citizens for their patience and cooperation during the disruption.

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