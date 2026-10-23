Sri Lanka Charts Ambitious Industrial Expansion With 18 New Zones to Drive Investment and Economic Revival

Sri Lanka is set to establish 18 industrial zones across the country as part of a bold strategy to attract foreign and local investment, stimulate economic activity, and accelerate post-crisis growth, according to government plans.

A Strategic Push for Industrial Development

The initiative represents one of the most ambitious industrial development programmes the island nation has undertaken in recent years, signalling a clear intent from authorities to shift the economy onto a stronger, more diversified footing. The planned zones are expected to provide dedicated infrastructure and facilities designed to draw in manufacturers, exporters, and technology-driven enterprises.

Officials envision the zones as catalysts for employment generation, particularly in regions outside the Western Province, helping to distribute economic opportunities more evenly across the country.

Attracting Investment in a Competitive Region

Sri Lanka has been working to restore investor confidence following the severe economic crisis of 2022, which led to foreign exchange shortages, widespread power cuts, and significant hardship for ordinary citizens. The establishment of purpose-built industrial zones is seen as a key instrument in that recovery effort, offering businesses a structured and supportive environment in which to operate.

Competitive neighbours such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India have long used industrial and export processing zones to draw substantial foreign direct investment, and Sri Lanka appears determined to adopt a similar model to remain relevant in the regional investment landscape.

Broader Economic Implications

Analysts have noted that the success of such zones will depend heavily on several supporting factors, including:

Reliable energy supply and modern logistics connectivity

Streamlined regulatory and licensing procedures for businesses

Access to a skilled and trainable workforce

Transparent land acquisition and lease arrangements

Strong governance frameworks to minimise bureaucratic delays

Industrial zones, when properly planned and supported by sound policy, can serve as powerful engines of export-led growth and job creation for a recovering economy like Sri Lanka's.

The government has indicated that the zones will be spread across multiple provinces, ensuring that the benefits of industrial expansion reach communities island-wide rather than remaining concentrated in the capital region.

Road Ahead

While specific timelines and the precise locations of all 18 zones are yet to be fully disclosed, the announcement has already generated considerable interest among business communities both locally and internationally. Sri Lanka's strategic location along major Indian Ocean shipping routes continues to be a compelling selling point for potential investors considering the country as a manufacturing or export hub.

The coming months are expected to bring further details on the rollout plan, investment incentives on offer, and the institutional framework that will govern the new industrial zones.