SLCERT Warns Public About Fake Bank Rewards Message Circulating on Social Media Ahead of Vap Poya

Fraudulent Message Targets Sri Lankans With False Bank Reward Claims

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has issued an urgent public warning regarding a fraudulent message that has been circulating on social media, falsely claiming that banks are offering special rewards in conjunction with the Vap Poya Day holiday.

What the Fake Message Claims

The deceptive message, which has been spreading rapidly across various social media platforms, attempts to mislead members of the public by presenting false information about bank-related rewards or benefits tied to the Vap Poya Day observance. Authorities have confirmed that the message is entirely fabricated and has no basis in fact.

SLCERT Urges Caution

SLCERT, the national body responsible for responding to cybersecurity threats in Sri Lanka, has strongly advised the public to exercise caution when encountering such messages online. Officials stress that sharing or acting upon unverified information of this nature could expose individuals to potential fraud or financial harm.

Do not click on any suspicious links contained within the message

Do not share the message with others on social media or messaging applications

Do not provide any personal or banking information in response to such claims

Verify any bank-related announcements directly through official bank channels

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant against misinformation and cyber scams, particularly those timed around public holidays and religious observances.

A Recurring Pattern Around Public Holidays

Cybersecurity experts have noted that fraudulent messages of this kind tend to gain traction during public holidays, when people may be more relaxed and less cautious about scrutinising information they receive online. Scammers often exploit festive or religious occasions to lend an air of credibility to their false claims.

How to Report Suspicious Content

Sri Lankans who come across this fraudulent message or similar suspicious content online are encouraged to report it to SLCERT through its official communication channels. Prompt reporting helps authorities act swiftly to contain the spread of misinformation and protect the wider public from falling victim to cyber scams.

The public is reminded to always rely on verified, official sources for information regarding banking services, promotions, and holiday-related announcements.