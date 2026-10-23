Rediscovering Agatha Christie: A Literary Journey Through 'N or M?

In the latest instalment of his celebrated series Tales of Mystery and Suspense, Prof. Rajiva Wijesinha reflects on the simple yet enduring pleasure of borrowing a good book — and the unexpected delight of rediscovering a story one has nearly forgotten.

A Borrowed Book, A Renewed Passion

Prof. Wijesinha recounts how much he enjoyed an Agatha Christie novel he had borrowed from Madubashini Ratnayake, so much so that he was determined to select another from her collection on his very next visit. For a seasoned reader who carries vivid memories of most Christie titles, this was no small undertaking — yet he found himself reaching for one that lingered only faintly in his recollection.

That book was N or M? — a title that, even by Christie's inventive standards, carries an air of intrigue from the very first glance at its cover.

Christie's Enduring Appeal

Agatha Christie remains one of the most widely read authors in the world, and her work continues to find enthusiastic audiences across generations and continents, including here in Sri Lanka. Prof. Wijesinha's reflections speak to something many readers will recognise — the particular joy of returning to an author whose craft never seems to diminish with time.

His series Tales of Mystery and Suspense has offered literary commentary that resonates with local readers who appreciate both classic fiction and thoughtful critical engagement. Each instalment brings a scholarly yet accessible perspective to the genre, making it a valued contribution to Sri Lanka's English-language literary conversation.

The Magic of Near-Forgotten Stories

There is, Prof. Wijesinha suggests, a special pleasure in reading a Christie novel one remembers only partially. Unlike titles whose every twist remains lodged firmly in the memory, a half-forgotten story offers something rare — the sensation of genuine surprise, even for a reader who has spent decades with the genre.

N or M?, one of Christie's wartime thrillers featuring the husband-and-wife duo Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, proved to be precisely that kind of rediscovery — familiar enough to feel like a reunion, yet fresh enough to sustain real suspense.

For readers yet to explore Christie's lesser-discussed works beyond the famous Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple canon, Prof. Wijesinha's latest reflection serves as a gentle and convincing invitation to do so.