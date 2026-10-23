Ranil's Office Dismisses Harsha de Silva's Claim Over Hulangamuwa's Advisory Role

The office of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stepped in to set the record straight, issuing a formal clarification to counter claims made by economist and politician Harsha de Silva regarding those who served as economic advisors during the Wickremesinghe presidency.

Dispute Over Advisory Role

The clarification specifically addresses assertions made by Harsha de Silva concerning Charitha Hulangamuwa, denying that Hulangamuwa held any official advisory position under former President Wickremesinghe. The office was unequivocal in its statement, making clear that Hulangamuwa was not among those formally recognised as an economic advisor during that administration.

Office Issues Formal Denial

By going on record to contradict de Silva's claim, the former president's office has signalled its intention to protect the accuracy of the historical record surrounding the Wickremesinghe administration. Such public denials from a former head of state's office are relatively uncommon and point to the sensitivity surrounding the matter.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions within political and economic circles regarding the individuals who shaped Sri Lanka's economic policy during one of the country's most challenging fiscal periods, which saw the island nation navigate an unprecedented economic crisis and subsequent IMF-backed recovery programme.

No further response from Harsha de Silva had been issued at the time of reporting, and it remains to be seen whether the clarification will prompt a public rebuttal from the economist-turned-politician.

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