Power Cuts Lifted as Norochcholai Unit 2 Returns to Operation

Sri Lanka's National System Operator (NSO) has called an end to power cuts across the country following the successful restoration of Unit 2 at the Lakvijaya Power Station in Norochcholai.

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka made the announcement after receiving confirmation from the NSO that the unit had been brought back online and was fully operational.

Relief for Households and Businesses

The return of Norochcholai's Unit 2 to the national grid has provided immediate relief to households and businesses that had been enduring scheduled power interruptions. The Lakvijaya Power Station, Sri Lanka's sole coal-fired power plant, plays a critical role in meeting the island's base-load electricity demand, and any disruption to its units typically places significant strain on the national grid.

With Unit 2 now restored, the NSO confirmed that sufficient generation capacity was available to meet current demand levels, making further load-shedding unnecessary for the time being.

A Critical Asset for Sri Lanka's Power Grid

The Lakvijaya Power Station has long been central to Sri Lanka's electricity generation strategy. When individual units go offline — whether for maintenance, technical faults, or fuel-related issues — the impact is felt almost immediately by consumers island-wide, often forcing the NSO to implement rolling power cuts to manage the shortfall.

The restoration of Unit 2 signals a return to greater stability in the national power supply, offering reassurance to the public following a period of disruption.

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