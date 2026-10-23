MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake Released on Bail in Four Bribery Cases, Remanded in Fifth

Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake and his former secretary have been granted bail in four separate bribery cases brought against them by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), while the MP remains remanded in connection with a fifth case.

Bail Granted Across Four Cases

The Colombo High Court approved bail for both Dassanayake and his former secretary after their legal representatives made submissions on their behalf. The four cases in which bail was granted relate to bribery charges filed by the anti-corruption commission, though the lawmaker continues to face detention in the remaining matter, where bail conditions have not yet been satisfied.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The bribery allegations against the sitting Member of Parliament have drawn significant public attention, with the cases highlighting the continued efforts of Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities to pursue charges against high-profile individuals regardless of their political standing.

CIABOC, the body responsible for investigating and prosecuting bribery and corruption offences in Sri Lanka, filed the cases as part of its mandate to uphold accountability in public life. The commission has been increasingly active in pursuing cases involving politicians and public officials in recent years.

MP Remains in Custody on Fifth Charge

Despite securing bail in four of the five cases, Dassanayake remains further remanded in connection with the outstanding charge. Legal proceedings in all five cases are expected to continue before the courts in the coming weeks.

The developments mark a significant moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing battle against political corruption, as the judiciary continues to process cases involving elected representatives brought before it by investigative authorities.

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