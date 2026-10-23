Military Returns Nearly Seven Acres of Keppapilavu Land to Civil Administration

The Sri Lanka military has handed over 6.97 acres of land in Keppapilavu, located in the Mullaitivu District, to the Divisional Secretary of Maritimepattu, marking another step in the government's ongoing effort to release land held by the armed forces in the country's north.

The handover was carried out following a directive issued by the Defence Ministry, which confirmed that the transfer aligns with the government's established policy of returning lands that had been occupied by security forces in the aftermath of the civil conflict.

Part of a Broader Land Release Initiative

Keppapilavu has long been a focal point of grievances among displaced Tamil communities in the Mullaitivu District, with residents having campaigned for years to reclaim lands held by the military. The latest handover is seen as a continuation of efforts to restore civilian access to areas that remained under military control long after the end of the war in 2009.

The Defence Ministry stated that the release of the Keppapilavu land is consistent with the broader national policy framework aimed at resettling displaced communities and normalising civil administration in the Northern Province.

Significance for Affected Residents

For many families in the region, access to their ancestral lands remains a deeply personal and politically sensitive issue. The return of such parcels, even incrementally, is viewed as a meaningful gesture toward reconciliation and the restoration of livelihoods for communities that were uprooted during decades of conflict.

Civil society groups and residents in the north have consistently urged the government to accelerate the pace of land releases, arguing that delays in resettlement continue to hinder the full recovery of affected communities.

The Divisional Secretary of Maritimepattu will now assume administrative responsibility over the released land, with further steps expected to facilitate its use by eligible civilians in the area.