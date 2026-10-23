Mahinda Rajapaksa Tells Imprisoned Son Namal to Have Faith in Sri Lanka's Justice System

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has publicly urged his son and former minister Namal Rajapaksa, who is currently in custody, to place his trust in Sri Lanka's judiciary as legal proceedings against him continue.

A Father's Public Message

In a rare and notably personal public statement, the senior Rajapaksa appealed to his son to remain patient and confident that the country's legal system would deliver a fair outcome. The message carries significant weight given Mahinda Rajapaksa's own long and storied history within Sri Lankan politics and governance.

Namal Rajapaksa, who previously served as a Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament, has been a prominent figure in his own right within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party. His detention has drawn considerable attention from political observers and the general public alike.

Political Context

The Rajapaksa family, once among the most powerful political dynasties in the country, has faced a turbulent period in recent years following widespread public protests and significant political upheaval in Sri Lanka. The detention of Namal represents yet another chapter in the family's dramatic fall from the heights of political dominance.

Legal proceedings involving high-profile political figures have increasingly come under public scrutiny in Sri Lanka, with many citizens and civil society groups calling for accountability and transparency in the justice process.

Calls for Confidence in the Courts

Mahinda Rajapaksa's appeal for his son to trust the judiciary is being interpreted by many as an attempt to project calm and confidence at a difficult time for the family. Whether it also signals a broader political strategy remains to be seen.

As the case progresses through the courts, it is expected to remain a closely watched matter by Sri Lankans across the political spectrum, particularly given the Rajapaksa name's enduring resonance in national politics.