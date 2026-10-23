Mahinda Pens Heartfelt Letter to Son Namal Held in Remand Custody

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has written a deeply emotional letter to his son, Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, who is currently being held in remand custody, in a poignant moment that has drawn widespread public attention across the island.

A Father's Words From Beyond the Political Arena

The letter, penned by the elder Rajapaksa, is said to carry the weight not only of a political patriarch addressing a fellow party figure, but also of a father reaching out to his son during one of the most difficult periods of the young politician's life. While Mahinda Rajapaksa has long been a towering presence in Sri Lankan politics, the correspondence strips away the formalities of public life and speaks to a far more personal bond.

Namal Rajapaksa, a sitting Member of Parliament and one of the most prominent younger faces of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has been remanded as part of ongoing legal proceedings. His detention has sparked considerable discussion both within political circles and among the general public.

Political Family Under Scrutiny

The Rajapaksa family, which dominated Sri Lankan politics for well over a decade, continues to attract significant public and judicial attention even after stepping back from the heights of executive power. Namal's remand custody marks yet another turbulent chapter for the influential political dynasty.

The emotional nature of Mahinda's letter has resonated with many Sri Lankans, serving as a reminder that behind the grand corridors of power lie deeply human stories of family, loyalty, and hardship.

Further details regarding the contents of the letter and the specific legal matters surrounding Namal Rajapaksa's remand are expected to emerge in the days ahead as proceedings continue.