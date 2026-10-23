JVP Lodges Police Complaint Against Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera at Cinnamon Gardens Station

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has taken formal legal action by filing a complaint with the Cinnamon Gardens Police on October 23, calling for an investigation into the conduct of Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thera.

The complaint, submitted by representatives of the left-leaning political party, marks a notable escalation in what appears to be a growing dispute involving the Buddhist clergy figure. The JVP urged police authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Cinnamon Gardens Police confirmed receipt of the complaint, though investigators had not publicly disclosed the full details of the allegations at the time of reporting.

The move signals the JVP's intent to pursue the matter through official law enforcement channels rather than limiting the dispute to the political or public sphere. Sri Lanka's political parties have occasionally sought police intervention in cases involving prominent religious figures, though such steps remain relatively uncommon and tend to attract significant public attention.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations contained in the complaint are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The JVP has not yet issued an extensive public statement elaborating on the grounds for the complaint.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this case as more information becomes available from law enforcement and relevant parties.