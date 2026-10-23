Hunas Hospitality Marks Coastal Expansion with New Balapitiya Boutique Property

Sri Lanka's hospitality sector has welcomed a significant new addition to its coastal tourism landscape, as Hunas Hospitality — long celebrated for its renowned hill country retreat — officially launched its first beachfront property in Balapitiya on October 17.

A Strategic Shift Towards the Coast

The opening of Hunas Beach marks a deliberate and carefully considered diversification by the Sri Lankan-Japanese hospitality venture, which has built its reputation in the country's picturesque highland tourism circuit. The new property represents the company's formal entry into beachfront and riverside tourism, sectors that continue to attract growing numbers of both local and international visitors.

The Balapitiya property is a 26-room boutique beachfront retreat, designed to carry forward the quality and character that guests have come to associate with the Hunas brand while offering an entirely different natural setting along Sri Lanka's sun-drenched southwestern coastline.

Expanding the Hunas Brand

The move signals that Hunas Hospitality is no longer limiting its footprint to the hill country, instead positioning itself as a multi-destination operator capable of catering to travellers seeking diverse Sri Lankan experiences — from misty mountain landscapes to tranquil coastal retreats.

Balapitiya, situated along the Southern Expressway corridor between Colombo and Galle, has emerged as an increasingly popular destination for both river safari experiences on the Madu Ganga and beachside leisure tourism, making it a strategically sound location for such an investment.

A Growing Sri Lankan-Japanese Partnership

The expansion also underscores the continued confidence of the Sri Lankan-Japanese joint venture in the island's tourism recovery and long-term growth potential. As Sri Lanka works to rebuild visitor numbers and diversify its tourism product, investments of this nature are seen as vital in strengthening the country's hospitality infrastructure and international appeal.

The launch of Hunas Beach in Balapitiya is expected to create local employment opportunities and contribute to the broader development of coastal tourism in the region, offering visitors a boutique alternative to larger resort properties along the southwestern coast.